Elvi Keith Sappington

1936-2019

Elvi Keith Sappington of Houston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, the 16th of July 2019, with family by her side. She was born in Utica, Mississippi on the 6th of May 1936.

Elvi graduated from Mississippi College for Women with a Bachelor of Science. In 1959, she moved to Houston where she made her home.

Elvi was a dynamic woman for her generation. In addition to being a caring mother of two, she was a successful career woman. She started her career at MD Anderson Cancer Center where she became head of the hematology laboratory. Later, she joined Coulter Electronics where she became the first female National Sales Manager. Elvi's greatest joy in life was her family. She was always the first one there to cheer them on in their endeavors or lend a hand when they needed it. She enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, but never strayed far from the bridge table. Elvi was a member of the Houston Country Club, the Forest Club, and the Petroleum Club of Houston. This southern belle will always be remembered as the life of the party and a constant ray of light in the lives of her family and friends.

Elvi was preceded in death by her parents, James and Virginia Keith; and her sister, Mary Ann Keith, of Utica, Mississippi. She is survived by her husband, Chester Sappington; daughter and son-in-law, Vikki and Anthony Osso; son, Bubba Fewell; and her six grandchildren, Nikki, Anthony, Christian, Gia, Austin and Tyler, all of Houston.

A memorial service is to be conducted at three o'clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, the 23rd of July, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where the Rev. Barbara Retzloff, Associate Pastor is to officiate.

Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception at a venue to be announced during the services.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030; or to the .

Please visit Elvi's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family. Published in Houston Chronicle from July 21 to July 23, 2019