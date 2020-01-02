|
|
Elvira Guadalupe Rodriguez
1935-2019
Elvira "Vera" Guadalupe Rodriguez passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was born on January 25, 1935 in San Gabriel, Texas to parents Miguel and Cleofas V. Rojas. Vera was the fourth of 10 children.
She joined her family in working the cotton fields for long hours each day. Schooling was secondary to the chores on the farm. She moved to Houston in the early 1950's. She took jobs at a doctor's office, Igloo and Bama Foods before meeting the love of her life, Frank Rodriguez. She and Frank married on August 25, 1963. Before and during marriage, Vera and Frank enjoyed dancing to Tejano music especially by Mazz. She served on the PTA board and spent hours volunteering at the elementary school her daughters attended. She made many friends and was known throughout the school community.
After moving to Kingwood, Vera and Frank became parishioners of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church and later St. Martha Catholic Church. She had a passion for cooking meals for her loved ones and praying the rosary daily. Vera was an avid sports fan and she cheered on all the Houston teams. She enjoyed watching baseball, basketball, football and tennis. But college basketball was her favorite. Vera enjoyed working on puzzles and word search puzzles with her favorite beverage at her side. She was a morning regular at the Lake Houston YMCA where she could be found walking the treadmills or on the other exercise equipment. She made new friends and ran into current friends frequently at the Y. She cherished spending time with her loved ones and honoring birthdays with celebratory meals out. Her grandchildren were the joys of her life. She was devoted to them. She attended every soccer game, Tball/ baseball game, band recital, dance recital, award ceremony, etc. She was always slipping them cash. We will deeply miss her fierce devotion to each one of us.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents, sisters: Monica R. Corey and Marcelina R. Martinez, beloved great uncle and aunt: Urbano & Maria Rojas, nephew/godson: Victor T. Morales III and son-in-law: Gilbert Ybarbo. She is survived by her husband, daughters: Norma R. Ybarbo and Carmen R. Easton, grandchildren: John E. Easton III and Natalie A. Easton, former son-in-law: John E. Easton, niece/goddaughter: Sally K. Morales, siblings: Florencia R. Arispe (Joe), Isidoro Rojas (Annie), Juana R. Silva (Frank), Margarita R. Corpus, Porfiria R. Morales, Juan V. Rojas and Miguel Rojas Jr. (Diana), and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5:00-9:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, TX 77039. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Martha Catholic Church, 4301 Woodridge Parkway, Porter, TX 77365. Burial to follow at Brookside Memorial Park.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 2, 2020