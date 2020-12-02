1/1
Elwyn Cole
Elwyn John "E.J." Cole
1925-2020
Elwyn John "E.J." Cole, 95, of Columbus, Texas, passed away on November 29, 2020 in Columbus, Texas.
He was born on July 6, 1925 to Fred Cole and Laura (Crabtree) Cole in Grapeview, WA.
E.J. worked as an entrepreneur and the owner/operator for fireworks stands, antiques and flea markets. He was in the U.S. Army and served in WWII.
E.J. enjoyed working, making money, antiques and life.
E.J. is survived by his wife Diane Cole; son Elwyn J. Cole, Jr. and wife Carrah and son Jim Ross Cole; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brother Floyd Cole and wife Katie.
He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Laura Cole and 11 brothers and sisters.
Graveside Service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery in Columbus, Texas. Stan Warfield will be officiating.
Burial will take place in Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery in Columbus, Texas.
Memorials may be given to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be given at www.hennekefuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of Henneke Funeral Home, Columbus, Texas, 979/732-2143.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Henneke Funeral Home
1515 Montezuma St
Columbus, TX 78934
(979) 732-2143
