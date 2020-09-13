Elwyn Vernon Mansfield
1945-2020
Elwyn Vernon (Mack) Mansfield, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin went home to Jesus on September 10, 2020. Mack was born on February 13, 1945 in Merkel, Texas to Vernon and Bobbye Teaff Mansfield. Mack graduated from Merkel High School where he played football and basketball and participated in track. In 1991 he was inducted into the Merkel Badger Hall of Fame for track and football.
Mack received an Associate Degree from Cisco Junior College which he attended on a track scholarship. He received a BBA degree in engineering management from the University of Texas at Austin in 1972.
Mack's time at UT was interrupted by service in the United States Army. He was posted to duty at Fort Devens, Massachusetts and to Frankfurt, West Germany. His adventures in the army led to a love of travel, which he was able to pursue for many years with his wife and children.
Mack married Laura Cunningham Mansfield in 1972. They moved to Houston where he spent 34 years employed at Houston Lighting and Power Company and its successor CenterPoint Energy, retiring in 2007. He was a member of the Association of Energy Engineers.
Mack was an accomplished handyman and enjoyed working on renovations to his home and rental properties. He never met a stranger, and he would engage others in conversation (sometimes lengthy ones) on almost any topic. His cheerful disposition and unending optimism, noted by his family and friends, remained to the end. One of his nieces always remembers Mack with a camera in his hand and a smile on his face. And his nephew-in-law loved to "talk shop" with Mack, and felt he always came away with some new bit of knowledge.
Mack's proudest moments involved his children. He served as coach, supporter, and transportation provider for their various activities. In 1997 he was recognized by the Music Department at the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts for serving eight years as the kitchen chairman for the annual spaghetti supper. He also served in several capacities as a member of South Main Baptist Church when first moving to Houston and later at Westbury Baptist Church.
Mack was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, Ernest and Blanche Teaff, and John and Rena Mansfield, and his sister, Kathy Rogers, all of Merkel, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Laura, his son, Eric Mansfield and his husband Amado Morales of Houston, his son Ryan Mansfield of Houston, his daughter, Natalie Blachere and her husband Andreas of Montreal, Canada, his treasured grandson, Mattias Blachere, his brother and sister-in-law Jack and Ann Mansfield of Fulshear, Texas, and his sister, Zana Carter. He is also survived by four nieces and two nephews: Melinda Chanin Canales and her husband Mike, Tara Smith and her husband Frederick, Erin Irlandez, Lana Rogers, Todd Mansfield, and Travis Rogers, as well as several great nieces and nephews.
Please check the website www.earthmanbellaire.com
for details about viewing and service times. Burial for family only will be at the Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations in Mack's name may be made to the Choroideremia Research Foundation at https://www.curechm.org/
, Foundation Fighting Blindness Houston Chapter at https://www.fightingblindness.org/chapters/houston-chapter
, or the charity of your choice
.