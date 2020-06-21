Elza Smith Jr.
Elza H. Smith, Jr.
1939-2020
Elza H. Smith, Jr. of Houston, Texas passed away on June 16, 2020.
Family will begin receiving friends on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM with the funeral service beginning at 12:00 PM at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home located at 6900 Lawndale Street, Houston, Texas 77023.
A full obituary and online condolences may be viewed and left at www.forestparklawndalefh.com.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
JUN
22
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
7139285141
