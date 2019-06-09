Emilia Sara "Beba" San Juan

1929-2019

Went to be with our Lord on May 31, 2019. She was 89. Beba is at peace after a long and brave battle with Alzheimer's.

Beba was born in Havana, Cuba on July 13, 1929.

She was strong, loving, witty and devoted to her sons and husband. Beba is preceded in death by her father and mother, Pablo and Argentina Hernandez, and by her sisters, Olimpia Hernandez and Argentina San Juan.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Angel Oreste San Juan, and her two sons Oreste and Angel, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank her loving caregivers, Maria Canales, Nely Palma and Ludim Vasquez. We also express our gratitude to the entire Piquet family for their love and support through the years.

A memorial service mass will be held at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 6921 Chetwood Drive in Houston on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10 a.m.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be sent to: , Houston and Southeast Texas Chapter, 6055 South Loop East, Houston, TX 77087-1005. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary