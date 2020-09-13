Emily Winifred Scott
Shepherd
1922-2020
Emily Winifred Scott Shepherd departed this life Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was born in Houston, Texas on September 26, 1922, to Joseph Adams Harris and John Francis Scott. After graduation from San Jacinto High School, she attended Gulf Park college and received her degree in music from the University of Texas where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha. She was married to Harvey Mellor Shepherd who preceded her in death. Their married life was a 65-year long love story. Together they reared four daughters. Emily was a talented musician and enjoyed singing throughout her life. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed tending the vegetable garden she and Harvey planted. She was a wonderful teller of stories of growing up spending summers in Galveston or at Camp Mary White in New Mexico or later of walking through the woods in East Texas. Emily was a devout Christian and a life-long Episcopalian. In retirement, Emily and Harvey lived aboard their boat and explored the coastal waters from Texas to Chesapeake Bay.
She is survived by her daughters, Emily Shepherd of Upper Fairmount, MD, Frances and her husband Norman Goree Kittrell IV of Houston, Edith and her husband Michael Holloway of Houston, and Saint Clare Williams and her life partner Leticia Smith of Lampasas, Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren Stephen Harvey Holloway and his wife Crystal, William Edward Holloway and his wife Tammy, Chris Franklin and her husband Robert, Norman Goree Kittrell V and his wife Kate Musica, and Angel Manuel Rodriguez and his wife Rachelle; great grandchildren Skylar Adams and her husband Tyler, Dalton Franklin and his wife Cheyanne, Gabriel Holloway, Kathryn Antoinette Kittrell, and Nicolette, Aiden, Ava, Angel and Angelica Rodriguez; and three great, great grandchildren .
Her family would like to extend appreciation and love to the devoted women who cared for our mother during her last years, Theresa Ali, Lucy Mrema, Lillie Reneau, and Shana Riggs. Her life was enriched by you all.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private grave-side service, officiated by The Very Reverend Barkley Thompson, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral, will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christ Church Cathedral Endowment (1117 Texas Ave., Houston, TX 77002) or the Clarewood Residents Fund (7400 Clarewood Dr., Houston, TX 77036) or Ascension Hermitage and Sanctuary (PO Box 52, Princess Anne, MD 21853) or to the charity of your choice
.
We give her back to you, dear Lord, who gave her first to us. And as you did not lose her in the giving, so neither have we in her return. For what is yours is ours always if we are yours. And life is eternal, and love is immortal. And what we call death is only a horizon, and a horizon is nothing save the limit of our sight. Lift us up that we may see more clearly, and know that all is well with those who are now in the other room of our Father's many-mansioned house. As you have prepared a place for us, so also prepare us for that place, that where you are, and our loved ones, there we may also come in your own good time. Through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen