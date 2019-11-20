|
|
Emily Joyce Stewart Clay
1942-2019
Emily Joyce Stewart Clay was born on June 29, 1942 in Beaumont, Texas. She was committed to the Lord our God as a girl at Linson Street Church of God and Christ. Emily later moved to Port Arthur, Texas and finally settled in Houston where she met her late husband, Emmett Clay in 1969, and together they shared their lives and vision until his passing in 1994. To their union were born three children, Cathy Joyce Clay, Crystal Joy Clay, and Lola Mae Cynthia Clay.
Emily was a pillar of her community as co-owner and general manager of La Resta Motel and Clay's Drive In Grocery. Emily went on to work in hospitality and retired from the Hilton Hotel Corporation in 2004. She was known for her kindness and wisdom, teaching literacy to many and mentoring and loving the wayward into wholeness. Emily possessed a passion for education and always said, "It's important for a person's mind not to be limited…reading expands the mind." This love of learning was passed on to her children and she and Emmett educated "the girls"; all three possess graduate degrees and are published authors.
Emily was preceded in death by her mother, Lucy; father, Horace; siblings, Leroy, Betty, Harold, Albert, Dorothy, Rosalie, and Susie Mae. She leaves to love her in memoriam, her three children; her beloved son in law, Ronald Askew; her sister, Mary Jackson of Omaha, Nebraska and her six children; niece, Brenda Bowers and children; niece, Patricia Stewart and her son; nephew, Edward King and family; she also leaves a host of friends and former colleagues.
A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Emily's name to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research or PanCan.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019