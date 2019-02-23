Home

Services
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
Emily Streit Obituary
Emily Streit
1923-2019
We celebrate the life of Emily Harrell Streit who went to be with the Lord Jesus on February 17, 2019.
She was born to James Tyson and Daisy Priscilla Harrell on September 24, 1923 in Burgaw, North Carolina. Emily attended Elon College for one year and then worked at Camp Davis for a brief time during WW II where she met her future husband, a WWII veteran and Gulf Oil Corp. executive, James Warren Streit. Emily and James shared 56 wonderful years before he went to be with the Lord on March 2, 1999.
Emily was preceded in death by her twin sister, Evelyn Dowdell of Richmond, VA, sister Miriam Gaylor, of Burgaw, North Carolina and brothers, William Harrell and Carlton Harrell, also of Burgaw, North Carolina.
Left to survive Emily are her two daughters, Evelyn Joyce with her husband Ben McKee and Cynthia Ann with her husband Bob Gower; three grandchildren, Brian, Rebekah and Kimberly; and six great grandchildren, Asher, Scarlett, Tessa, Campbell, Ellie and Isla.
Emily was a beautiful gracious southern lady. She was a wonderful homemaker and creative seamstress that loved and gave to her family and friends unselfishly.
Emily and Jim were charter members of Tallowood Baptist Church. She served many years in Sunday School, children's ministry and church visitation.
She was loved by many. Please join us for a funeral service to honor her life at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 3PM, followed by the graveside.
It was Emily's desire for donations to be given to "World Vision International" to bless and provide for needy children and families around the world in her memory.
World Vision, Inc., PO Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063,
With "Clean Water Fund" in the memo of the check or online http://donationworldvision.org/give/clean-water
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2019
