Emily Jane Szafarz

1984-2019

On the morning of March 28, 2019, Emily Jane Szafarz peacefully passed away at MD Anderson Cancer Treatment Center with her loving husband, Sean at her side.

Born on September 18, 1984 in Houston, Emily graduated from the University of Texas-Austin in 2005 and worked as a project manager in the healthcare sector. Emily married Sean Szafarz in May of 2011 and was the loving mother of two amazing children, Abigail, age 5 and Tommy age 3.

In her 34 spectacular years, Emily combined a passion for good Texas barbecue, Longhorn football, and bringing happiness and joy to her friends and family. Emily fiercely loved her children and Sean; went above and beyond to bring help to anyone in need; and served as a constant source of warmth, kindness, and happiness to her friends and family in addition to keeping us laughing with her signature sarcasm.

Her family will begin celebrating this magnificent life well-lived with a Mass at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 10330 Hillcroft, Houston TX, 77096. A celebratory memorial service will be held in the coming weeks.