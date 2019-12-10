|
EMILY WEINGARTEN STEIN
1933-2019
Emily Weingarten Stein, a native Houstonian, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the age of 86. She leaves behind her cherished family and countless friends who loved her and will miss her always.
Emily was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Johanna Goldberg; her beloved husband, Harris Weingarten; the second love of her life, husband Albert Stein; and her dear son, Steve Weingarten.
Emily is survived by her loving children Shelley and Vic Wisner, Sharon and Mike Segal, and Irene Weingarten, her cherished grandchildren Adam Weingarten, Daniel and Whitney Weingarten and great-granddaughter Sloane, Mark and Elaine Weingarten, Lauren and Oren Marouni, Shawn and Eedan Ishak, David Wisner, Jonathan Wisner, and Albert's children Marsha and Lonnie Schooler, Rick and Paula Stein, Ronnie Stein, Julie Stein, Joanne and John Letlow, and Albert's grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Emily's greatest joy was her family, and she was completely devoted to them. She treasured all their time together and was the inspiration for an abundance of cherished memories with them. Known lovingly as "Ami" to her grandchildren, she was the epitome of a wonderful grandparent. She had a special relationship with each and every one of them, rarely missed their special events and activities, whether in town or away, and kept in close touch with them all no matter where they were. And the great family vacations will always be among the many special memories of life with Ami.
Emily was caring, giving, and fun, and always jumped into the adventures of life. She had so many friends and loved the time she spent with them. As with her family, she was always there for her friends to listen, help, celebrate, and comfort and made it a point to get together and stay connected. She was also special in that she was a "mom" and "grandmother" to so many younger friends, and they adored her, and she loved them.
Emily attended San Jacinto High School and the University of Texas, where she was a member of Sigma Delta Tau sorority. She was a member and supporter of many Jewish and secular organizations, and she made significant contributions to the community through her extensive volunteer work. She was vibrant and active, even till the end of her life.
Ami, you were always a loving presence in our lives, giving us strength and comfort, fun and laughter, advice, honesty, and the most wonderful gift of your love. We love you and will miss you always.
A memorial service for Emily will be held on Tuesday, December 10, at 3:30 p.m. at Congregation Emanu El, 1500 Sunset Blvd. Houston, TX 77055 with Rabbi Roy Walter and Cantor Vadim Tunitsky officiating.
For those wishing to make a donation in memory of Emily, please consider the Harris J. Weingarten Outdoor Tennis Complex at the www.erjcchouston.org, the Jewish Family Service at www.jfshouston.org, or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 10, 2019