|
|
Emma Wisenbaker
1924-2020
Emma Jean Wisenbaker passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 9, 2020 with her family by her side. Emma Jean was born In Houston on November 8, 1924. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray Wisenbaker of 66 years, baby son John, and parents George and Emma Blaikie.
Emma Jean is survived by her son Danny Wisenbaker, wife Linda; son David Wisenbaker, wife Debbie; daughter Susan Harrison, husband Mike; grandsons Blaik and Matt Wisenbaker, granddaughters Shannon Dawson and Kari Wisenbaker, grandsons Cody and Kyle Harrison; and 11 great grandchildren.
On Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Crowder Funeral Home, Webster, TX there will be a Viewing from 10:00 am to 11:00 am follow by the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Forest Park Lawndale, Houston, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020