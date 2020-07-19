1/1
Emmanuel N. "Mike" Pantazis
1927-2020
Emmanuel N. "Mike" Pantazis, 92, passed away on July 15, 2020. He was born in Stavrodromi, Greece on October 20, 1927.
His childhood in Greece was spent attending school, learning to garden and tending to the family's animals. He witnessed first-hand the Italian invasion and the German occupation of Greece during WWII. After WWII, Mike came to New York City to begin his education in electronics. He was drafted and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. While on a mission, he was captured and held as a Prisoner of War for more than two years.
After the war in Korea, Mike returned to New York and finished his degree. In 1960, he went back to Greece to see his family where he met the beautiful Angeliki "Kiki" Adamopoulos. They married one year later.
Mike's career brought the family to Houston, Texas where he spent 32 years in the aerospace industry working on the Apollo, Skylab and Space Shuttle Programs. Mike's loves included his wife, grandchildren, gardening, dancing and serving his church. His five grandchildren adored their Papou and loved picking vegetables in his garden. Mike was a member of The Order of AHEPA and served as Chairman of the beverage booth at the Original Greek Festival for many years.
At age 87, Mike published his memoir entitled "Stavrodromi" and dedicated the book to his grandchildren. His book serves as a beautiful lasting legacy.
Mike is preceded in death by his father, Nicholas, his mother Cleopatra, his brothers Vassilis Pantazis and Stavros Pantages and his sister Demitroula Vassilakis. He is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Angeliki, his son Nicholas (Thomasine) Pantazis, his daughter Patricia (Mike) Dewey and five grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3511 Yoakum Boulevard, Houston TX 77006. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the service will commence at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Houston National Cemetery. For those who wish to view a live stream of the service please see the link on Mike's obituary at www.bradshawcarter.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral (AGOC) Senior Citizen's Fund or the (AGOC) Benevolent Fund.
May his memory be eternal!



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
10:30 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
JUL
20
Service
11:30 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
JUL
20
Burial
Houston National Cemetery
July 18, 2020
