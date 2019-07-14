Home

Klein Funeral Home - Cy Fair - Northwest - Houston
9719 Wortham Blvd.
Houston, TX 77065
(832) 678-3900
Emmit Schultz
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home
9717 Wortham Blvd.
Houston, TX
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Messiah Lutheran Church
11522 Telge Rd
Cypress, TX
Emmit Ben Schultz Jr. Obituary
EMMIT BEN SCHULTZ, JR.
1939-2019
Emmit Ben Schultz Jr, of Cypress, Texas, passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the age of 79 years old. He was born October 2, 1939 in the Latium community, Austin County, Texas.
He is survived by his beloved wife of over 55 years, Faye Weiss Schultz. He had an endless love for his son, Emmit Ben Schultz III, and grandson, Emmit Ben Schultz IV.
Emmit was co-founder and owner of Triad Sand Corp and 3S Cattle Company of Cypress Texas.
Visitation will be at Klein Funeral Home, 9719 Wortham Blvd., Houston, Texas 77065, Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral service will be at Messiah Lutheran Church, 11522 Telge Rd, Cypress, Texas, Saturday, July 20,2019, at 11 a.m.
Interment at Klein Memorial Park Cemetery, 32509 TX-249, Pinehurst, Texas 77362, following church service.
Immediately following interment, family and friends are invited to celebrate Emmit's life, with a barbecue, sharing the good times and love Emmit enjoyed with everyone at The Hope Event Center, The Alamo, 12715 Telge Rd., Cypress, Texas 77429.
Emmit will be remembered for his determination, generosity and big smile. He valued and loved his friends, who were all family to him, beautiful cattle, good equipment and finding an abundance of sandy loam material.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 14, 2019
