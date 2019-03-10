|
Emogene "Jean"
Williams
1921-2019
Emogene "Jean" Williams (née McKenzie), age 97, formerly of Houston, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor, in 2006, and by her eight brothers and sisters. Jean is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Bonnie Lasater; grandchildren Courtney Lasater, Peter (Shivani) Lasater; and several nieces and nephews. Interment in Houston National Cemetery, where a service will be held on Thursday, March 21 at 10 AM. For those who wish, memorial contributions to Keys for Kids Ministries, PO Box 1001, Grand Rapids, MI 49501.
