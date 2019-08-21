|
|
Erasmo "Rod Sr." Rodriguez
1943-2019
Erasmo "Rod Sr." Rodriguez, age 75, died peacefully on August 15, 2019 surrounded by loved ones in The Woodlands, Texas.
Rod Sr. was born on November 25, 1943 in Edroy, Texas, to parents Ramon Rodriguez and Odilia Barrera Rodriguez. In 1966, he moved to Houston, Texas to work as a welder/fitter at Houston System until 1976. In 1976, Rod Sr. founded the company Rodriguez Ornamental Iron. Years later, he became a valued member of Summit Steel's team since July 29, 1988 and even through his retirement in 2009, continued to act as a liaison to our customers who knew him well.
Rod Sr. was an adventurer who loved hunting, fishing, and traveling all over the world. His family and friends will always remember him as a loving father, grandfather, best friend and a hardworking provider who always lived life to the fullest. Rod Sr. will be deeply missed and will live forever in our hearts.
Rod Sr. is survived by his wife, Estela Rodriguez; children and their spouses, Erasmo and Celia Rodriguez, Roland and MeLinda Rodriguez, Claudia and Michael Canales, Eva and Hector Lopez, Kimberly Ilan and Esteban Grimaldo; siblings and their spouses, Ramon and Carmen Rodriguez, Ruben and Alma Rodriguez, Elvia and Sonny? Bargas, Ermilia and Ray? Garza; and grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew, Patrick, J'net, Roland, Jennifer?, Giancarlo, Giovanni, Giorgio, Giuliana, Loren, Michael, Noah, Litzy, Christopher, Nathan, and Allison.
A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Forest Park Cemetery – The Woodlands located at 18000 Interstate 45 S. A funeral is scheduled for Erasmo on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church located at 7801 Bay Branch Drive, The Woodlands, Texas. Burial service will follow at Forest Park Cemetery – The Woodlands. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rod Sr.'s life. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be sent to Bo's Place, a Non-Profit Bereavement Center, located at 10050 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, Texas 77054. Contribution Link: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=boplace&id=67
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019