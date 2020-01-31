Home

Richardson Mortuary - Houston
3201 Brookfield Drive
Houston, TX 77045
713-523-4992
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Southside Church Of Christ
13835 Buxley St.
Houston, TX
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Southside Church Of Christ
13835 Buxley St.
Houston, TX
1957 - 2020
ERETTA M. EDWARDS
1957-2020
Was born on September 23, 1957 in Houston, Texas and passed on January 26, 2020. Eretta will truly be missed by her mother, children, family and friends; and all who knew and loved her dearly.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Southside Church Of Christ, 13835 Buxley St., Houston, Texas 77045. The family will Meet and Greet guest from 11:00 am-11:45 am and The Memorial Service to follow at 12:00 noon.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 31, 2020
