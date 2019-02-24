Home

Klein Funeral Home - Champions
16131 Champion Forest Drive
Klein, TX 77379
(281) 320-2674
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home
16131 Champion Forest Drive
Klein, TX
Eric David Cornell
1932-2019
Born on February 28, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio. Graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and then from Case Institute of Technology with a degree in metallurgical engineering. He worked for US Filter until entering the brokerage business with Underwood Neuhaus in the late 60's. Eric loved golf and traveled the globe competing and enjoying the game; he was a member of the Champions Golf Club from 1966 to 2014. He also loved music and was a founding member and player (French horn) of the Houston Civic Symphony. He is survived by his wife Jan, son Dave (wife Debbie), son Chris (wife Glenda), son Brian (wife Lisa), and daughter Kathy and grandchildren Matt, Andrew, Melissa, Elizabeth, Max, Lauren, Adam and Jennie. A celebration of Eric's life will be held at Klein Funeral Home, 16131 Champion Forest Drive on March 16 from 3-6pm. In lieu of flowers please give to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019
