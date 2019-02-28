Home

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home
Bellaire, TX
Eric Li Obituary
Hans E. Li, CSM
1941-2019
CSM Li, US Army Retired, passed away on Feb. 23, 2019 at the age of 77. He was born in Indonesia on Dec. 17, 1941. Li served this country for 30 yrs and achieved the highest noncommissioned officer rank. He was awarded two Bronze Stars, four Vietnam Service Medals, and the Legion of Merit. After retiring from the Army, he taught JROTC at Milby H.S. for 15 yrs and was a mentor to countless students. A Soldier For Life.
Hans leaves behind two sons, Freddie & Martin, his adopted daughters, Johanna & Gabby, & three grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on March 1, 2:00 PM at Advantage Funeral Home in Bellaire.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019
