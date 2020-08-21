1/1
Eric Prince
1971 - 2020
Eric Prince
1971-2020
Eric Prince, 49, expired (Saturday) August 8, 2020. A visitation will be held from 10-10:55a.m on (Saturday) August 22, 2020. Memorial Service will begin at 11a.m. by INVITATION ONLY. Both services will take place at Macedonia Worship Center, 4341 Brinkley. Rev. Charles Gaines, Officiating.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 AM
Macedonia Worship Center
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Macedonia Worship Center
August 20, 2020
You showed me a lot of things. I learned a lot I didn't know, But you forgot to teach me one last thing -

How to let you go.
I know you didn't mean to leave
me; Sometimes we have no choice. I miss being your little sister, Hearing my name called by your
voice.I wish I got to say "I Love You" Before you were given to the sky.

If God could grant me one last
wish, I'd ask to say "Goodbye." You always meant a lot to me.
I could never love you less, I know it's true when they say,

"He only takes the best."

Love your sister,
Devorha "Nikki"Lewis Jones ♥♥
Devorha Lewis Jones
Family
