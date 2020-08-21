You showed me a lot of things. I learned a lot I didn't know, But you forgot to teach me one last thing -
How to let you go.
I know you didn't mean to leave
me; Sometimes we have no choice. I miss being your little sister, Hearing my name called by your
voice.I wish I got to say "I Love You" Before you were given to the sky.
If God could grant me one last
wish, I'd ask to say "Goodbye." You always meant a lot to me.
I could never love you less, I know it's true when they say,
"He only takes the best."
Love your sister,
Devorha "Nikki"Lewis Jones ♥♥
