You showed me a lot of things. I learned a lot I didn't know, But you forgot to teach me one last thing -



How to let you go.

I know you didn't mean to leave

me; Sometimes we have no choice. I miss being your little sister, Hearing my name called by your

voice.I wish I got to say "I Love You" Before you were given to the sky.



If God could grant me one last

wish, I'd ask to say "Goodbye." You always meant a lot to me.

I could never love you less, I know it's true when they say,



"He only takes the best."



Love your sister,

Devorha "Nikki"Lewis Jones ♥♥

Devorha Lewis Jones

