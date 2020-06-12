Erik Johnson

1962-2020

Erik Johnson, 57, of Seabrook, Texas, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He is survived by his father, John Johnson; sister, Stacy Burkhalter and her husband Robby; sister, Shelly Jones and her husband Lance; nieces and nephews, Cindy Helf, Michael Elliott, Amanda Gonzales, Peter Gonzales, Cory Gonzales, Lance Jones, and their spouses and children. Erik had many achievements in life—after helping his team win the state championship for swimming in 1979, he joined the Marines to proudly serve his country. Erik returned home to Texas with an honorable discharge and started a successful career in commercial HVAC. Erik was the center of the family, always hosting every holiday and special occasion with the best steaks in town. He enjoyed dashing off to New Orleans on a whim and meticulously planning family trips to Cape Cod, Boston, Las Vegas, and Aruba. Aruba held a special place in his heart and he often said that of all the places he had traveled, it felt the most like home. Erik was a man who wanted more than anything to create experiences and memories for his loved ones, and he will always be remembered for his kindness and generosity, his boisterous laugh and wicked sense of humor, and his ability to make everyone he met feel like a part of the family. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to The Happy Community Initiative, a charity helping youth in Aruba.



