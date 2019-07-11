Erin Colleen Feehan

1975-2019

Erin Colleen Feehan, age 43, passed from this world unexpectedly at her home in Tomball, Texas, on Sunday July 7, 2019.

Erin was born on September 11, 1975, in Houston, Texas. She graduated from Westfield High School where she excelled as an All-Star goalie on the Westfield soccer team. She attended Blinn Junior College in Bryan, Texas, and thereafter lived and worked primarily in the Houston area.

Erin was a most loving, caring and compassionate young woman who was deeply loved by her family and friends. She was beautiful inside and out and never met a stranger. Those who knew her will remember her fondly and those who didn't missed a very special experience. Erin will forever be in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.

Erin is survived by her mother and best friend, Cathy Hicks Feehan and her second father Bob Meyers, her father Michael Curtis Feehan and her second mother Sibyl Robertson Keller and husband Ron Keller, her loving brothers Chase, Wade and Cameron Feehan, her sister and other best friend Kelsey Feehan, her nephew Dalton Feehan, her partner in life Kevin Admire, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and scores of friends.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family on Saturday, July 13th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home, 13102 North Freeway, Houston, Texas.

A memorial service in celebration of Erin's life followed by a reception is on Sunday, July 14th at 2 p.m. at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home, 13102 North Freeway, Houston Texas. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 11, 2019