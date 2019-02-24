Erma Joyce

McHugh Fennema

1925-2019

Erma Joyce McHugh Fennema, a long-time resident of Friendswood, TX, and recent resident of Albuquerque, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. She is survived by her son, Mark Fennema and his wife, Pat, of Zelienople, PA; and daughter, Vicki McGill and her husband, Greg, of Albuquerque, NM. Mrs. Fennema was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Frederick Fennema.

She was an active member of the Adelphi Sunday School Class of First United Methodist Church in Houston, TX. Her past activities included ownership of the Farmhouse Craft Shoppe with her sister, Doris; participation in Friendship Force, Air Force Wives Club, Military Officer's Association of America, Scattered Pieces Quilt Guild and Zeta Tau Alpha Alumnae Organization.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Forest Park Lawndale, 6900 Lawndale Street, Houston, TX 77023. Services will follow at 1:00 p.m., also at Forest Park Lawndale, in Houston, TX. Interment will follow.

Should friends and relatives desire, memorial contributions can be made to Adelphi Sunday School Class Scholarship Fund, First Methodist Houston, 1320 Main St., Houston, TX 77002. Please visit our online guestbook for Erma at www.FrenchFunerals.com.

