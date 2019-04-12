|
|
Erma P. Fruge-Carmen
1960-2019
It is with heart-felt sorrow that we announce the homegoing of Erma Carmen. She is the wife of Roland Carmen. Jr.
She departed this life on the morning of Wednesday, April 3. 2019.
Her body will lie in state today, April 12th from 4-8 PM and on Sat. April 13th from 9-11 AM and the Celebration Service will follow at 11 A.M. with all services being held at Gtr. St. Matthew Baptist Church at 14919 South Main, Houston, TX 77035. Condolences may be sent to legacy.com or www.fieldsjohnson. com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019