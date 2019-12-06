Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-1184
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Gethsemane United Methodist Church
6856 Bellaire Blvd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ermarie Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ermarie Green


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ermarie Green Obituary
Ermarie Green
1932-2019
Our angel, Ermarie Covington Green left this earth on December 4, 2019.
This independent, chatty, and opinionated woman started life in the middle of thirteen kids on a farm in Arkansas. Her desire and devotion to learning led her to becoming the first in her family to go to college. While there she ended up meeting the man of her dreams, Norman R. Green, although that wasn't her first impression. After marrying, she started traveling as an IBM wife, making lifelong friends, becoming a proud mother of three, and settling down in Houston.
She was devoted to her husband, daughter Connie Ree Green, sons Reid Green married to Sherrie Wirth, & Tim Green married to Barb Green, and grandkids Kallie, Vail, Rand, and Justin. She showed her devotion to God through the United Methodist church, witnessing, and volunteer work. And was a fervent believer of life-long learning, and the importance of teaching.
This kind, friendly, and gracious woman always had a kind word to say and did everything she could for her friends, family, and community. She was an amazing cook and "Leftover Royalty". A people person who loved a "food" party, her food had to be piping hot. She hated when her husband drove fast, unfortunately that was his only speed other than stop. She also loved to tell you stories, but never could start at the beginning of them. If she were to tell you her story, she would begin with right now.
A Celebration of Life will be held on December 7, 2019 at 1pm, at Gethsemane United Methodist Church on 6856 Bellaire Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to St. Luke's Methodist Church – Gethsemane campus or an educational .
Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ermarie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -