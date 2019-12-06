|
Ermarie Green
1932-2019
Our angel, Ermarie Covington Green left this earth on December 4, 2019.
This independent, chatty, and opinionated woman started life in the middle of thirteen kids on a farm in Arkansas. Her desire and devotion to learning led her to becoming the first in her family to go to college. While there she ended up meeting the man of her dreams, Norman R. Green, although that wasn't her first impression. After marrying, she started traveling as an IBM wife, making lifelong friends, becoming a proud mother of three, and settling down in Houston.
She was devoted to her husband, daughter Connie Ree Green, sons Reid Green married to Sherrie Wirth, & Tim Green married to Barb Green, and grandkids Kallie, Vail, Rand, and Justin. She showed her devotion to God through the United Methodist church, witnessing, and volunteer work. And was a fervent believer of life-long learning, and the importance of teaching.
This kind, friendly, and gracious woman always had a kind word to say and did everything she could for her friends, family, and community. She was an amazing cook and "Leftover Royalty". A people person who loved a "food" party, her food had to be piping hot. She hated when her husband drove fast, unfortunately that was his only speed other than stop. She also loved to tell you stories, but never could start at the beginning of them. If she were to tell you her story, she would begin with right now.
A Celebration of Life will be held on December 7, 2019 at 1pm, at Gethsemane United Methodist Church on 6856 Bellaire Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to St. Luke's Methodist Church – Gethsemane campus or an educational .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2019