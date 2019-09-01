Home

Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
(713) 869-6261
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
3600 Brinkman St
Houston, TX
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery
12800 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX
View Map
Ernest Bugaj


1924 - 2019
Ernest Bugaj Obituary
Ernest Bugaj
1924-2019
Ernest Charles Bugaj, 94, of Houston, TX passed away on August 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Barbara Francis Bugaj. A visitation will be on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 6-8 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Pat H. Foley & Company. Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 3600, Brinkman St. Houston, TX. Burial will be at 2:00 pm at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery, 12800 Westheimer Rd. Houston, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019
