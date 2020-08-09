Ernest Meadows Charles
1931-2020
Ernest died peacefully at home on Monday, the 13th of July 2020, after a short illness.
He was born in Bangalore, India, during the last days of the British Raj to James Meadows and Ethel Gladys Charles. After completing his education in England, he was called upon to do his obligatory two-year National Service, which was spent as an officer cadet in the Royal Tank Corps. Ernest then joined the International Staff of HSBC working mainly in the Far East including Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea where he opened the bank office in Seoul. While in Seoul he was made Treasurer of the American Chamber of Commerce. Ernest's last posting was in Houston where he met his wife, Betty.
Ernest was the consummate gentleman who liked to listen to Big Band music, carrying on great conversation and enjoying good food and gardening as well as participating in amateur theatrics. Since he was a classic car enthusiast, he and Betty greatly enjoyed motoring on the country roads of the UK in his classic Bristols. Ernest was also a collector of Asian Decorative Arts and clocks. Family and friends enjoyed hearing of his adventures he had in the Bank, growing up in India, and touring Africa.
He was predeceased by his parents and his first wife, Pearl. He is survived by his wife, Betty; his brothers and in-laws, Bill and Pamela Charles, Noel and Margaret Charles, Charles and Judy Dabney, Jack and Anne Moriniere, and numerous nieces and nephews in Texas, England and Abu Dhabi.
Ernest's family and friends would like to thank Ashlie Robinson, Deborah Armstrong, Marsha Shepherd, Letitia Brunson and Carol Burks for their loving care of Ernest.
The family will gather for a private inurnment service in the Garden of the Holy Cross at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed toward the Houston SPCA, 7007 Old Katy Rd., Houston, TX 77024; or to the charity of one's choice
.
