|
|
Ernest Linwood Deal
1929-2019
Ernest Deal, well known Houston, Dallas and Austin banker in the 60's, 70's and 80's, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico on August 10, 2019 at the age of 90.
Ernie, a native of Florence, Alabama, graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration in 1952 where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity.
After graduation, Ernie married his college sweetheart, Mary Louise Cooper, and the newlyweds set off for Navy life. Ernie served four years of active duty with the U. S. Naval Intelligence Service on the aircraft carrier USS Essex.
Ernie began his notable banking career in Houston spending ten years with Texas National Bank of Commerce before moving on to Capital National Bank of Houston. In 1971 he joined Fannin Bank as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director. After Fannin Bank's merger with InterFirst Bank, Ernie became Chairman of InterFirst Bank Houston. He later moved to First City Bank and ended his career with Frost Bank Austin.
Ernie and Mary Louise built a wonderful life in Houston raising their four children. Their Woods Edge home will be remembered by many as a place where all felt welcomed.
During their many happy years in Houston, Ernie and Mary Louise took on many civic and charitable responsibilities. Both were active members of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church where Ernie served as Elder and Trustee. Ernie enjoyed his leadership roles in many organizations including the Board of Visitors of MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston Chamber of Commerce, United States Olympic Committee where he served as Chairman of the 1986 US Olympic Festival, Houston Parks Board, The Kinkaid School serving as Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and many other organizations.
After the death of his wife, Mary Louise, Ernie married Keith Conwill Schulz. During retirement they made San Miguel de Allende their home where they spent many great years.
Ernie is preceded in death by Mary Louise, sisters Sarah Chenoweth and Mary Murad, brother William Deal, and brother-in-law Joel Cummings. He is survived by his wife, Keith, and his four children, Terry Ragland and Scott of Dallas, Sarah Frankenfeld and Ken of Austin, Matthew Deal and Kimberly of Houston and Jennifer Rogers and Joseph of Atlanta. "Pop" is also survived by his eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren as well as sisters-in-law Marti Fox and Cordelia Cummings, cousin Sallie Hamill, and many loving nieces and nephews. Also surviving Ernie are Keith's children Rob Schulz and Shelly of Mansfield, Sarah Hopkins and Mike of Dallas, and Keith's seven grandchildren.
The family is eternally grateful for the extraordinary care he received by his loving caregivers in San Miguel.
Ernie loved people and never met a stranger. He touched many lives throughout his life both personally and professionally. He connected to everyone he met with sincere interest and respect.
A service will be held in San Miguel on Monday, August 19th. There will be a celebration of Ernie's life on Wednesday, September 4th at The Forest Club in Houston from 5:00-7:00 pm where friends are invited to join the Deal family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to a Parkinson's Disease organization of your choice.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019