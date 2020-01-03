|
|
Ernest Jospeh
Gradney
1932-2019
Ernest Joseph Gradney was born on July 26, 1932 in Ames, Texas. He was a Korean War Era Veteran, a Fifty-plus year Diesel Mechanic, and a life-long resident of Houston, Texas. ?Ernest was called home to the Lord on December 22, 2019 and leaves to cherish his memory two loving sons and their spouses, Vincent and Valerie Gradney of Missouri City, Texas, and Damian Gradney and Tina Irvin of Houston; five step-children, who all reside in the Houston area – Kathryn LeDet-White and Harold White; Bridget Bush Savage and Bishop S. Kindle; Michael P. Bush, Sr.; Lester Jarone and Ruby Bush; Flenard J. Bush, Jr. and Sylvia Miller-Bush; His siblings Adam Gradney Sr. of Raywood, Texas, and Rose Mayfield of Houston; Seventeen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. ?Celebration of his home going will be Saturday, January 4, 2020. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. with the Rosary recited at 9:15 a.m. and the funeral mass at 10:00 a.m., all services will be held at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 6005 N. Wayside Dr., Houston, TX 77028. Burial will follow at Brookside Memorial Park Cemetery in Houston, Texas under the direction of Troy B. Smith Professional Services.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020