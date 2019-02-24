Ernest J. Henley

1926-2019

Ernest J. Henley, aged 93, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. He left behind a legacy of hard work, reverence for conservative politics, love of the performing arts, and high achievement in business and scholarship. He was born in 1926 in Germany and raised in Bloomfield New Jersey. He has been a resident of Houston since 1966. In 1953 he married Barbara Miller, who brightened his life for 65+ years. He is survived by two sons, four grandchildren and a growing number of beloved great grandchildren

Ernest was a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Field Artillery from 1946 to 1949. He received his doctorate in Engineering Science from Columbia University in 1953 and held a professorship in Chemical Engineering at Columbia from 1953 to 1959. He has held professorships in at Stevens Institute of Technology, University of Brazil and the University of Houston, where he also served as the Associate Dean of the College of Engineering for ten years. He held visiting professorships at Stanford University, Cambridge University and the City College of New York. Ernest has been awarded nine patents and authored/coauthored 119 publications and 18 scientific books including a classic text book in separation process principles. He was a founding director of eight technology corporations, and from 1995 to 2018 was president of the Henley Foundation. He was a Fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineering and listed for over 20 years in Who's Who in America and Who's Who in the World. He has been recognized by awards in his field that are far too numerous to mention.

Among the civic organizations on whose boards he served for many years were Opera in the Heights, Main Street Theater, the Southwest Center for Urban Research and Serve Houston. An avid tennis player who took up golf in his 70's, he was a familiar figure at the Houston Racquet Club and Riverbend Golf Club. His family remembers him for unfailing generosity and wisdom.Ernest was a member of the Temple Emanuel Synagogue since 1967.

Donations in his memory can be made to Houston Hospice.

Private services were held. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary