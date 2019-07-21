Ernest Elbert Raines

1924-2019

Ernest Elbert Raines was called to Lord on July 14, 2019 at the age of 94. Ernest was born November 21, 1924 in Vienna, Georgia, son of mother Lorenda Aldine Kirk and father Charlie Duncan Raines. Ernie served in the Army for his country during WWII from 1943 to 1946. Ernie earned a masters degree from SMU and then worked for the VA Hospital in Houston as a corrective/physical therapist for over 35 years. After retiring from the VA, Ernie worked as a physical therapist in the private sector for another 10 plus years taking care of people and putting the needs of others ahead of his own. Ernie is survived by his daughter Deborah Pamela Lee Raines, Dawn Alane Jones Raines, son in law Paul J. Jones, grandaughter Natale' Dawn Jones, son Mark John Raines, daughter April Lynn McLeod Raines, son in law Robert K. McLeod, daughter Sommer June Key Raines, son in law Cody R. Key, grandson Caden W. Key and grandaughter Raylee G. Key. Ernie was deeply loved and will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him and will always remain in our hearts. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 21, 2019