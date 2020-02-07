|
|
EARNEST SMITH, SR.
1920-2020
Deacon Earnest Smith Sr. , The Legendary King of Quartet 99 of Houston Texas, passed away on February 2, 2020.
A visitation will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, from 6:00 – 9:00p.m.
A Celebration of Life for Deacon Smith will be held on Saturday February 8, 2020 beginning at 10:30a.m.
Both services will be held at Greater Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church~ 5005 Liberty Rd.~ Rev. Charles L. Allen Jr. Pastor, Eulogist.
Interment will be at the Scott Cemetery in Millican, TX 77866.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020