Ernest "Pete" Turner

1927-2019

Ernest "Pete" Stanley Turner, passed away on April 11th, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born on June 17th, 1927 in Ponca City, Oklahoma to Olive and Thomas Turner, their third of eventually eight children. In 1952 he married Marilyn Meise and they have traveled this life journey together for over 66 years.

Pete served his country in the US Army prior to earning his Civil Engineering degree at the University of Missouri and accepting a position with Shell Oil Company. Pete spent his entire career of 37 years at Shell, working in Illinois, New York, Houston and Southern California. He served as Project Manager overseeing the design and construction of several large refinery complexes in the US and Saudi Arabia.

A dedicated man of faith, Pete also served as the head of the building committee at John Wesley UMC for 25 years, overseeing four major building projects during that time. The family joined this congregation at its inception, and Pete remained a faithful, active member until his final days.

Pete was a devoted family man blessed with a creative mind, a generous heart, and an infectious sense of humor that put everyone around him at ease. He traveled the world over - for mission, for education, for work, for adventure – but ultimately found his greatest satisfaction back home surrounded by the love of his family and friends.

Pete is survived by his wife Marilyn and his three sisters: Betty Turner, Mary Ann Hutcheson (Bart), and Sue Smyth. He was dad to five children: Diane Rose Roberson (Keith), James Turner (Jennifer), Paul Turner, Laura Brady (Allen), and Linda Lotspeich (Philip), grandpa to nine grandchildren: Chris Rose, Melissa Phillips (Chisem), David Turner, Michael Turner, Amy Turner, Austin Lotspeich, Abigail Lotspeich, James Brady and Jackson Brady, and great-grandpa to Emma Rose Phillips. He is preceded in death by his three brothers: Bill Turner, Andy Turner, and Donald Turner, and one sister: Jeri Timmerman.

A celebration of life service will take place on April 27th at 2:00 pm at John Wesley United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions can be made to Northwest Assistance Ministry, a local mission agency where Pete volunteered for many years. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary