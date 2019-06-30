Home

Cochran Funeral Home - Livingston
406 Yaupon
Livingston, TX 77351
(936) 327-2158
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Cochran Funeral Home - Livingston
406 Yaupon
Livingston, TX 77351
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Cochran Funeral Home - Livingston
406 Yaupon
Livingston, TX 77351
Ernest Wilson


1929 - 2019
Ernest Wilson Obituary
Ernest Everett Wilson
1929-2019
October 24, 1929 -
June 28, 2019

Funeral services for Ernest Everett Wilson, 89, of Livingston, Texas, will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Cochran Funeral Home Chapel in Livingston, Texas. Interment will be a private service. Visitation will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the service begins, in the Cochran Funeral Home in Livingston, Texas.
Mr. Wilson was born October 24, 1929 in Wichita Falls, Texas, to parents, John Henry Wilson and Bertha Mae (Bracewell) Wilson, and passed away June 28, 2019 in Livingston, Texas.
Cochran Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guestbook at www.cochranfh.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 30, 2019
