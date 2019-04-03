Ernestine Bright

1924-2019

Ernestine Moore Bright, 95, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born in Goose Creek, Texas in 1924 to Ernest and Pauline Moore. She married L.B. Bright in April of 1944 and had 3 children together.

She retired from the Sterling Municipal Library in 1987 after 25 years as the Chief of Acquisitions. She was active in many social clubs including Pilot Club, Baytown Historical Society, Baytown Symphony, Singing Saints of Memorial Baptist Church, a board member of the Hill of Rest Cemetery, and Founder of the Baytown Chapter of the .

Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sons Tommy Lee Bright and John William Bright, a daughter-in-law Rene Bright, 3 sisters and 1 brother. She is survived by a daughter, Mary Ann Johnson, 2 grandsons, Steven Lee Bright (wife Janet) of League City and Eric Gregory Johnson of La Porte, 2 granddaughters, Tammy Jo Bright of Austin and Beth Rivera of Baytown, and great-grand sons Harrison Lee Bright, Truman Thomas Bright, Bennett Barnes Bright all of League City, and Shane Hayden Palmer of Austin and a brother, Jerry T. Moore (wife Karen) of Wimberley.

She was a one-of-kind woman and touched many people's hearts and lives throughout her many years. She never met a stranger and was always willing to go above and beyond for all. And she made the best fried chicken. Period.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521. Funeral services will take place on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Navarre Funeral Home, with interment to follow in Hill of Rest Cemetery, Baytown, TX.

Serving as pall bearers will be Steven Bright, Eric Johnson, Harrison Bright, Greg Johnson, Harold Bushey, and Lonnie Rivera.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her name to : PO Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019