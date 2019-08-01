|
Estelle Lindsey Shepherd Dunn
1924-2019
Estelle Lindsey Shepherd Dunn passed away peacefully on Monday, the 29th of July 2019, at age 94. She was a native Houstonian, born on the 24th of October 1924, to Estelle Streetman Lindsey and Marion Lee (Preacher) Lindsey. She attended Kinkaid School and graduated from Rice University at age 19. She married her childhood sweetheart, Bob Shepherd, on the 28th of July 1945. They raised their three children, Marion, Bobby, and David in Houston. Bob died in 1986. Estelle married Thomas Dunn in 1995 and they enjoyed their time together before he passed away. In 2017, her home with all its possessions was lost during hurricane Harvey. At that time she moved to Austin to be with her daughter, Marion, and Marion's husband, Greg Frazer.
Estelle was a life long active member of First Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School, served as the Bible leader for Elizabeth Circle, and was a member of the Flower Guild. She was also a member of the River Oaks Garden Club and had the pleasure of opening her home to visitors on the Azalea Trail sponsored by the Garden Club. She belonged to Assembly and the Junior League of Houston. As a member of Houston Country Club, she enjoyed tennis with Ada, Nancy, and Betty, and bridge with Carolyn, Lucy, Barbara, and Ada.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Robert Ashland Shepherd Jr., Thomas Dunn, and by her son, Robert Ashland Shepherd III. She is survived by her daughter, Marion Frazer and husband, Greg, and by her son, David Shepherd and his wife, Jennifer. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Carolyn Shepherd, Kevin Frazer and wife, Madolyn, Michael Frazer and wife, Carrie, Rob Frazer and wife, Susie, John Ashland Shepherd and wife, Heather, and Cameron Hayes Shepherd and wife, Megan. She was a loving great-grandmother to Colby, Erin, Owen, Gus, Bobby, Molly, Shep, Caden, Cammy, William, James, Cooper, and Sawyer. She had one greatgreat grandchild, Richie.
A memorial service is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, the 5th of August, in the chapel of First Presbyterian Church, 5300 Main Street in Houston, where the Rev. Dr. Andrew Stepp, Executive Pastor, is to officiate. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the nearby Solarium.
Prior to the memorial service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrance, memorial contributions may be directed to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019