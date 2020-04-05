|
Esther Earheart
1931-2020
Esther Earheart, 88, of Cypress, Texas, was peacefully called home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born in Houston, Texas on June 2, 1931. She was preceded in death by husband Wm. T. Earheart (Bill); parents John Batiste and Mary (Scarcella) Morales; and brother Joseph Morales.
Esther Earheart was married to Bill for 64 years. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and homemaker dedicating her life to her husband, daughters and their families, all to the glory of Christ. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, needlepoint, friends and her years of work in banking.
Esther is lovingly remembered by her daughters Sharon Campbell (Barry) and Annette Botts (Colin); grandchildren Alissa Thomas, Heather Miller, and Jonathan Campbell; and great-grandchildren Isaac, Katherine, Devin and Mason.
Having had a private burial service, a memorial service will be held at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home in the near future.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020