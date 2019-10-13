|
|
Esther Irene Heinsohn
1923-2019
Esther Heinsohn of Houston, TX passed away on October 10, 2019 at her home with her children by her side. She was born on November 8, 1923 to parents Roman and Frances Jasek Machinsky near New Ulm, TX, and attended school locally. She met her future husband Wilbur W. Heinsohn in Willow Springs, TX soon after his return from WWII where he had been a POW for 41 months in the Philippines. They were married March 12, 1946. Her working life included commissioned sales for Montgomery Ward Northline retiring in 1991 after 30 years. Esther was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Bellaire, TX. She was a member of the Ex-Prisoners of War, SPJST Lodge 88 and the Birthday Club Sisters. At the lodge she served as Fraternal Activities Coordinator from 2006 to 2012. Esther devoted many hours working with members, the youth, and community services throughout the area, and was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009 for Loyal Service and Dedication to the Society. She enjoyed being one of the "Bingo Ladies" for Thursday night bingo for 15 years. Esther enjoyed playing dominoes and good music, especially when her son Jimmy was the featured trumpet player. Whenever she was able she supported the numerous bands/orchestras of which Jimmy was a part. Surviving her are her children, Joyce M. Heinsohn and James W. Heinsohn both of Sugar Land, Betty Jean (Jeannie) Heinsohn and her partner, Manuel Barahona of Houston, and numerous nieces and nephews that were so special to her. Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband of 51 years, Wilbur W. Heinsohn, infant son, Glenn Harold Heinsohn, five sisters and four brothers, and first husband, Herbert Paul Schiller.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 17th, 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1101 Antoine Drive, Houston, TX 77055. The funeral will take place on Friday, October 18th, at 11:00 am at Woodlawn. Officiant is Pastor Junfeng Tan, Faith Lutheran Bellaire.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019