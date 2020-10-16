Esther B. Horton
1923-2020
Esther Horton was born on October 6, 1923 in Austin, Texas and passed away in Houston on October 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Horton in 1966, her oldest sister, Catherine Snedden, in 1987, her father, John Brydson, in 1953, and her mother, Florence Brydson in 1987. She is survived by her son, Harold Horton Jr, her youngest sister Madge Christian, two grandchildren, Mellissa Thiaville and Catherine Horton, and two great-grandchildren, Grant and Abigail Thiaville.
When Esther was 10, she and her family moved to Houston, Texas where she met and married her husband, Harold, on Christmas Eve in 1941 after getting off from work. They had one son, and lived in Houston until moving to New Iberia, Louisiana in 1959. The family moved to Lafayette, Louisiana in 1963 due to her husband being transferred by his company. After her husband died, she decided to go to work and was offered a staff position at Asbury Methodist Church where she was a current member. She retired from the church in 1995 with the title of Financial Secretary, and during her 26-year tenure she had performed every job required by the staff and had worked with seven different senior ministers.
After retirement, Esther enjoyed working in her garden tending to her many pot plants and visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In 2006, Esther relocated to Houston Texas to be closer to her son and in 2016 moved to the Solana Vintage Park, an assisted living/memory care facility.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday October 19th with visitation between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm at the Forest Park Lawndale funeral home and cemetery located at 6900 Lawndale St. Houston, Texas.
In lieu of sending flowers, donations in Esther's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
.