Esther Hutching
1935 - 2020
Esther Margaret Hutchings
1935-2020
Margaret Weaver Hutchings, 85, peacefully passed away May 25, 2020 following a long illness.
She was born in Kerrville, Texas on May 23, 1935. She was raised in Galveston, Texas and graduated from Ball High School. Margaret moved to Houston upon her marriage and raised her children there.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Donald R. Hutchings; daughter, Margaret E. Hutchings; son, Donald R. Hutchings Jr.; grandchildren, Stephanie Eichman, Bridget Eichman, Jack Hutchings, Elizabeth Coleman, and Emily Hutchings; great-grandchildren, Evan Coleman, Ella Coleman, Elise Coleman, Alexander Breitner; sisters, Martha Hertenberger, Mary Rose Johnson; brother, Lawrence Weaver.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rose Garret and Jack Weaver; son, John R. Hutchings; sister, Doris Mann.
Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-1184
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
