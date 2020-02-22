|
|
Esther Levit
1922-2020
Esther Wilk Levit passed away peacefully in her home on February 21, 2020. She lived a full and wonderfully active life for most of her 97 years and was a genuine gift to anyone lucky enough to know her. Esther was born in Houston, Texas July 15, 1922 to Rachel and Sam Wilk. She was the youngest of seven brothers and sisters. Esther is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Wolf Wilk, Ben Wilk, his first wife Bessie and second wife Ruth, Louie Wilk and wife Eddie, Joe Wilk, Morris Wilk and wife Fanny; her sister Sophie Worth and husband Albert, and her son-in-law Jerry Plantowsky. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Levit Plantowsky and her son Jack Levit. Her grandchildren Scott and Joy Plantowsky, Todd and Mary Plantowsky and her most precious of all, her great grandchildren Hannah, Jake and Olivia. Maw Maw had so much fun baking and doing art projects with them. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Sylvia Wilk of San Antonio, Texas which she spoke to every Friday night, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom she had a special and unique connection with over her lifetime. For the past 55 years she was lovingly known by family, friends and essentially everyone she met as "Maw Maw". She possessed a ferocious zest for life, was always on the go, nothing could slow her down. She started each morning with enthusiasm and excitement for what the day had in store for her. Irrespective of whatever difficulties life may have brought upon her from time to time, Maw Maw always persevered and lived her life on her terms filled with love, happiness and fun. Maw Maw had many good friends and was always up for a fun game of Mah Jongg or Bingo. Maw Maw loved working in real estate, at Plantowsky's Furniture and Baby Gap so she could buy clothes for her great grandchildren. There was such a demand for her mandel bread that she started Maw Maw's Mandel Bread in her 80's. More than anything, Maw Maw loved being with her family and never missed an opportunity to spend time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews that lived near and far. She made everyone feel important. She loved a good party and well into her 90's she could be found on any given afternoon at the ballpark cheering on one of her great grandchildren playing baseball, softball, volleyball or even lacrosse. No matter what the outcome of the game was she thought her kids were the best ones on the field! Graveside service will be held at 12:30pm, Sunday, February 23, 2020, Beth Yeshurun Cemetery, 1037 Post Oak Rd., Houston, TX 77055. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Congregation Beth Yeshurun or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2020