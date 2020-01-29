Home

Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
DRT Pioneer Memorial Log House
1510 Cambridge Street, Hermann Park
Houston, TX
View Map
Esther Simon


1923 - 2020
Esther Simon Obituary
Eshter Verlee Simon
1923-2020
Esther Verlee Simon was born to Alexander James Johnson and Minerva DeWitt Johnson in Houston, Texas, on October 2, 1923. She was the oldest surviving daughter of three siblings Miriam, Harold and Barbara. A business woman to the core, she became a real estate broker and property manager owning Viking Assoc. Realty and many rental properties in Houston. Devoted to her family heritage, she joined the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, San Jacinto Chapter, becoming a lifelong member and serving a term as Chapter President.
A generous, kind-hearted and wise family matriarch, she will be treasured and loved always. Her surviving family members include Electra Muse and Jimmy Bordwine, Debbie and Dave Koplin, Caris Brown, Stuart Brown, David Battle, Amanda Kastl, Michael Echols, Kevin Echols and many in-laws of the Bujnoch family.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life Tribute for Esther on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at DRT Pioneer Memorial Log House, 1510 Cambridge Street, Hermann Park, Houston, Texas 77030. Food and refreshments will be served.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite animal shelter.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020
