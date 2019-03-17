Esther T. Millerman

1935-2019

Esther Thelander Millerman, age 83, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on March 8, 2019. She was born December 3, 1935 to Gunnar and Mary Thelander in Houston, Texas. On December 21, 1957, she married Jim Millerman, the love of her life, with whom she was married for 59 years until his death on April 22, 2016, and with whom she reared their three children, whom she loved with all her heart. She was beautiful inside and out.

Esther's life was marked by her faith in Jesus Christ, her community service, her great love for her family and friends, and her interest in the lives of others. She was a voracious reader, who loved to read the Bible, the New Yorker, the New York Times, novels and other books. She loved tennis. Esther's smile lit up her bright eyes and whatever room she was in. She had an uncanny knack of connecting with people whom she had just met; many would tell her their life stories within minutes of meeting her. She was often trying to help someone, frequently a perfect stranger. She had a great interest in the world of ideas: she loved to talk about articles and opinion pieces she had read, and she frequently had her own interesting theories. She loved the ocean and beaches.

Esther grew up in Houston, riding horses around town. As a teenager, she attended a Young Life camp where she learned the gospel of Jesus. She placed her faith in Christ and attended many nights of a Billy Graham Crusade, which she brought relatives and friends to, and which changed the course of her life and that of her family and future family. In her new faith, she became actively involved in Berachah Church in Houston in the early years of that church. Esther graduated from Lamar High School in Houston in 1953 and from Baylor University in 1957. She and Jim served as counselors for Young Life and at Camp Good News in Cape Cod. She taught English at North Junior High School in Abilene, Texas. She served in the Abilene and Dallas Junior Leagues, working with troubled girls in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center. She was a founder of the Food Pantry at Luke's Closet at Dallas Theological Seminary for the benefit of seminary students. Esther and Jim supported North Texas Young Life and various missionaries. She was an active member of Grace Bible Church. When sharing her faith, she loved quoting Ephesians 2:8-9: "For by grace are you saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works lest any man should boast."

Esther was preceded in death by her parents Gunnar and Mary, husband Jim, brother Kenneth and sister Frieda. Esther is survived by her son, James Millerman, III and his wife Elena, Esther's daughter Melayne Packer and her husband Ian, her son Eric Millerman, her grandchildren, Mary and Cameron Packer and Julia and Sofia Millerman and other loving relatives.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 25th at 1 p.m. at Grace Bible Church, 11306 Inwood Road at Northaven Road, Dallas. A brief burial service will be held on Monday, March 25th at 10 a.m. at Restland Funeral Home, 13005 Greenville Avenue, Dallas. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Bible Church. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019