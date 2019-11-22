|
|
Ethel Lee
1933-2019
Mrs. Ethel Lee, a retired teacher/educator at HISD, passed away on November 11, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at McCoy and Harrison Funeral Home, 4918 MLK. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2600 Holman St., Houston, Texas 77004, Pastor Ed Jones, Officiating. The Interment will be held at Paradise South Cemetery (Pearland, TX).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019