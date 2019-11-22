Home

McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
2600 Holman St.
Houston, TX
1933 - 2019
Ethel Lee Obituary
Ethel Lee
1933-2019
Mrs. Ethel Lee, a retired teacher/educator at HISD, passed away on November 11, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at McCoy and Harrison Funeral Home, 4918 MLK. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2600 Holman St., Houston, Texas 77004, Pastor Ed Jones, Officiating. The Interment will be held at Paradise South Cemetery (Pearland, TX).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019
