Ethel Loretta Shannon
1922-2020
Ethel Loretta Shannon passed away at home Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the age of 97. She exuded a zest for life and learning that followed her through the years.
Born September 14, 1922 in Houston, Texas to Mabel Hansen and John A. Florida Sr., she had a happy childhood nurtured by a mother who made education a priority. She lived on a dairy farm in Alvin, Texas and had "school" at home with her siblings. Ever the achiever, in high school, she was on the debate team, was a twirler with the band and was Valedictorian of her class.
After attending Mary Hardin Baylor College for Women, she worked for the Commander at the Naval Base in Hitchcock, Texas where she met and fell madly in love with Edward Darrell Shannon. They married November 11, 1944. A marriage that lasted 75 wonderful years.
She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who was always cheering you on and sharing her joy in life. Her home was always open. She hosted small and large gatherings and most of the family celebrations. She loved entertaining!
Her life was filled with work, bridge, books, travel and the arts. She took piano lessons and a college class in her 70's; took her first cruise in her 80's and in her 90's she wrote "History of the Hansen Family" with her niece – a two volume lasting legacy to her family. She was always involved and interested; and a friend to all.
And always there was her faith in God. She joined Second Baptist Church in 1949 and was an active member giving her time and service to the Lord. Her enthusiasm for life was contagious. Hers was a life well-lived and we are blessed she was ours.
She will be treasured and remembered by her daughter Loretta and her husband Dick Woodall, her son Walter and his wife Elaine, 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Shannon, her parents, her sister Leona Fletcher and her brother John Florida, Jr.
Due to restrictions there will be a private viewing and graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway, Houston, Texas 77057.
For a more extensive obituary of her life please visit the Memorial Oaks website at www.memorialoaksfunerals.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 24, 2020.