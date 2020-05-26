Ethel L. Versea
1931-2020
Passed away May 21, 2020. A Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 10:45 am & A Funeral Service will follow @ 11:00 am in the Chapel of McCoy and Harrison, 4918 MLK. on Wednesday May 27, 2020. Interment: Houston Memorial Gardens (Pearland, TX).
1931-2020
Passed away May 21, 2020. A Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 10:45 am & A Funeral Service will follow @ 11:00 am in the Chapel of McCoy and Harrison, 4918 MLK. on Wednesday May 27, 2020. Interment: Houston Memorial Gardens (Pearland, TX).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 26, 2020.