Ethel Versea
1931 - 2020
Ethel L. Versea
1931-2020
Passed away May 21, 2020. A Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 10:45 am & A Funeral Service will follow @ 11:00 am in the Chapel of McCoy and Harrison, 4918 MLK. on Wednesday May 27, 2020. Interment: Houston Memorial Gardens (Pearland, TX).



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
MAY
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
