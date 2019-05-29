Home

Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-1184
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
8200 Roos
Houston, TX
View Map
Rosary
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:30 AM
Etta C. Donnelly Nugent, 75, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, died Sunday, May 19, 2019. Services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 8200 Roos, Houston, TX 77036. Visitation with the family will be held at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Rosary at 11:00 a.m. and the Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. A more detailed obituary and condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 29, 2019
