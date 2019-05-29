|
|
Etta Nugent
1944-2019
Etta C. Donnelly Nugent, 75, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, died Sunday, May 19, 2019. Services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 8200 Roos, Houston, TX 77036. Visitation with the family will be held at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Rosary at 11:00 a.m. and the Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. A more detailed obituary and condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 29, 2019