|
|
Euel D. Vines, Jr.
1950-2020
Euel D. Vines, Jr., 69, of Foley, AL, passed away suddenly on January 2, 2020, in Sint Maarten after suffering a Type A aortic dissection while vacationing in the Caribbean. Euel was born on August 27, 1950, in Birmingham, AL, to Euel D Vines, Sr. and Etta Louise Vines. At the age of six, he moved to Detroit, and he enjoyed playing ice hockey and sledding as a young child. In 1964, he moved to Houston where he attended Memorial High School. Euel graduated from Westchester High School in 1969. He earned his associate's degree in Marketing from Lone Star College in 1997. In 1972, Euel married the love of his life, Mary Kathleen Vines, in Conroe, and they had two children. The family lived in Spring from 1976 to 2004 before moving to Windsor Lakes in The Woodlands. Throughout his long sales career, Euel worked at numerous car dealerships around Houston and always enjoyed the camaraderie of being part of a team. Before retiring in 2015, he worked at Streater-Smith Honda in Conroe. Euel's favorite place to recharge was the beach. As a teenager, he enjoyed going to Surfside Beach and frequently took his family to Texas beaches on vacation. Euel and his wife bought a place in the Gulf Shores, AL area to soak up the sun and enjoy the waves in 2016. Almost daily, Euel walked several miles on the beach and collected hundreds of unique seashells. Euel was also an avid guitar player and began playing at age 14. He found great joy in playing guitar and never stopped pursuing his passion for music. When he wasn't enjoying the beach or playing guitar, Euel was catching up on the latest University of Alabama football news or watching a college football game. He is preceded in death by his father who passed away in 2018 along with his mother who passed away in 2004 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his wife, Mary Kathleen Vines, his children, Vanessa Vines Petrea, her husband Micah and their children Austin Euel and Addison, as well as his son Justin Euel Vines, his wife Teresa and their children Sofía, William Euel and Luke Euel. He is also survived by his sister June Vines Trammell and her husband Pete, his sister Mona Vines and her husband Timothy Wachtel, as well as three nieces and three nephews. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at the Windsor Lodge Clubhouse in Conroe. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to to support Parkinson's research at www.michaeljfox.org/donate. For information about the service, please contact Vanessa at 512-653-8658.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020