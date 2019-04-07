Home

Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Eugene Pugh
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
1915-2019
Eugene Burcham Pugh, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the age of 103. Eugene was born in Pharr, Texas, but spent most of his life in the Houston area. While serving in WW II at the Army Air Corp's Randolph Field, he met Lena Merian, which resulted in a loving marriage that lasted 66 years until her death in 2013. Eugene and Lena provided a very warm and supportive home for their two
children, and a fun filled, loving place that their grandchildren enjoyed visiting. Eugene's greatest gift was his carefree and jovial attitude that brought a smile to everyone he encountered. Eugene was proceeded in death by his wife, Lena Christina Pugh; his parents, Joseph and Aurella Pugh; his sister and three brothers: Almeda May Dunlap, Waytt David Pugh, John Charles Pugh, and Wayne Harris Pugh. Eugene
is survived by his daughter Linda Magness and her husband Jim Magness; his son Eugene E. Pugh; and grandsons: Michael Magness, Jeffery Magness, and Christopher Pugh.
Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. in the Colonial Chapel of Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Eugene's name be directed to Kirkwood South Christian Church where he was a long-time, active, and loved member.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019
