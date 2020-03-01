|
Eugene F. Page, Jr.
1924-2020
Eugene "Gene" F. Page, Jr. passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020, at the age of 95. He was born in New York on April 11, 1924 to Eugene and Esther Page. Gene married the love of his life, Jane Page, on February 25, 1949. The couple had 70 wonderful years of marriage before Jane's recent passing on October 20, 2019. The Page family rejoices in knowing that they were reunited in heaven just in time to celebrate their 71st anniversary together. Gene is survived by children Eugene Page III and wife HeeSoon, Elizabeth Phillips and husband Lee, Joan Page, Christopher Page and wife Tisha; and a host of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home: 13001 Katy Freeway Houston, TX 77079 on Sunday, March 8 at 2pm with a reception following. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020